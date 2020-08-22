Pacific Classic, Del Mar’s most prestigious race, set for Saturday

DEL MAR (CNS) – Maximum Security is the even-money favorite in Saturday’s Grade 1 $500,000 TVG Pacific Classic, Del Mar’s richest and most prestigious race.

Racing has made a halting return to the North County track, with excitement and fanfare for racing fans from afar (none are permitted in the stands), but also canceled events due to COVID-19 cases among jockeys.

Animal rights protesters have also arrived at the track to call for the end to the sport, citing the deaths of racehorses, including one after a training accident at Del Mar last month.

Maximum Security is best remembered for being disqualified for interference after crossing the finish line first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby. He has crossed the finish line first in all but one of his 11 starts, a second- place finish in the 2019 TVG.com Pegasus Stakes.

Defending champion Higher Power is the second choice at 3-1. Three other horses have won back-to-back Pacific Classics — Tinners Way (1994-95), Skimming (2000-01) and Richard’s Kid (2009-10).

The winner of the mile-and-a-quarter race for 3-year-olds and up will receive $300,000 plus a guaranteed entry into the $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic, which will be run on Nov. 7 at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky.

Each of the six horses in the 30th edition of the Pacific Classic will carry 124 pounds according to the weight-for-age conditions in effect.

The expected post time is 6:36 p.m. for the 10th race on the 11-race card. The race will be televised by TVG.

Four other stakes races will be run at Del Mar on Saturday — the Grade 3 $100,000 Green Flash Handicap, the third race; the $100,000 Grade 3 Torrey Pines Stakes, the fourth race; the Grade 2 $200,000 Del Mar Handicap, the seventh race; and the Grade 1 $250,000 Del Mar Oaks, the ninth race.

Post time is 2 p.m.