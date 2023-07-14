SAN DIEGO — The Over the Line community is just one day away from the world championship tournament.

“A lot of people call this Christmas in July, and it really is, it has that kind of atmosphere to it,” said Old Mission Beach Athletic Club Marketing Chair Tom Doyle.

For some, this Christmas in July doesn’t have the same spirit.

It’s the first world championship tournament since the passing of one of the sports founders, Mike Curren, known as the Godfather of Over the Line.

“We’re going to pay our respects tonight with the celebration of life. All weekend and all next weekend. We want people to understand like OTL is alive and strong. We want more people playing it, we want to let his legacy live on,” Doyle said.

Many from the OTL community, or beach rats as Curren called them, miss him. None more than his brother Terry.

“Of course, it’s a loss. My oldest brother, I lost my younger brother three weeks later, so it’s been a tough start to the year,” Terry said.

Helping create the sport with his brother back in the 50s, Terry says Mike’s passion helped OTL make it this far.

“We were just going to have fun for one year. The years started piling up and we just kept doing it. It grew and grew and grew and here we are. Without him we wouldn’t be here, he’s the one who held it all together, all these years. He deserves all the credit,” Terry said.

Mike’s memory lives on through everyone who plays the game he helped create, and the motto he lived by.

“If you can’t have fun, you’re not worth much,” Mike said.