Olympians with San Diego ties in Winter Games Beijing 2022

United States’ Shaun White trains in the halfpipe course at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

SAN DIEGO — Have you been watching the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics? Well, you may just see some familiar faces who have local ties to the San Diego area.

A total of six competitors are fortunate enough to represent San Diego County in the world competition. Here’s a list of those participants:

SHAUN WHITE — Snowboarding

FILE – United States’ gold medalist Shaun White reacts during the men’s halfpipe medal ceremony at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2010. The Beijing Olympics will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And the last Olympics for the 35-year-old — get this — elder-statesman who is now more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Although 35-year-old Shaun White, of Carlsbad, is set to retire from all competition after this year’s Winter Games, the three-time gold medalist still seeks to defend his title at the snowboard halfpipe during qualifying rounds on Feb. 9.

TESSA MAUD — Snowboarding

BEIJING CHINA – FEBRUARY 06: Tessa Maud of Team United States performs a trick during the Snowboard Halfpipe training session on Day 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Genting Snow Park on February 06, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Another Carlsbad native joins the list, but this one is an 18-year-old woman. Tessa Maud makes her way to Beijing, having earned the title of 2020 Youth Olympian and two silver medals at the Junior World Championships. She’ll compete during the Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe event on Feb. 9.

SEAMUS O’CONNOR — Snowboarding

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 09: Flag bearer Seamus O’Connor of Ireland leads in his country during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Ramona-raised and American-born Seamus O’Connor, 24, has history behind his name, becoming the first snowboarder to represent Ireland at the Winter Games back in 2014, according to the San Diego-Union Tribune. He will be doing it once again this year during the halfpipe competition on Feb. 12.

LINDSEY JACOBELLIS — Snowboarding

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 16: Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States competes during the Ladies’ Snowboard Cross Qualification on day seven of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 16, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Lindsey Jacobellis, who currently lives in Encinitas, is in her fifth Olympics. The 36-year-old looks to win another medal on Feb. 9 after last capturing a silver medal in Torino 2006.

KAILLIE HUMPHRIES — Bobsledding

Second placed Kaillie Humphries of the US reacts after the second run on the podium after the second run of the women’s monobob competition during the IBSF Bob and Skeleton World Cup, the opening event of the Olympic season, at the Olympic sliding track in Innsbruck, Austria, on November 20, 2021. – – Austria OUT (Photo by Peter RINDERER / various sources / AFP) / Austria OUT (Photo by PETER RINDERER/EXPA/AFP via Getty Images)

After being ineligible for the Beijing Olympics because she didn’t have a U.S. passport, testing positive for COVID-19 and obtaining a relatively serious hamstring injury, Carlsbad native Kaillie Humphries, 36, overcame it all and made the U.S. bobsled team. She eyes her return on Feb. 13.

ELANA MEYERS TAYLOR — Bobsledding

Elana Meyers Taylor from the United States celebrates after winning the women’s monobob at the Bobsled World Cup race in Igls, near Innsbruck, Austria in Igls, Austria, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)

For the fourth time, Elana Meyers Taylor is a U.S. Olympian, but this year will be her first with the U.S. team after being released from the Canadian team in 2019. The Oceanside-born 37-year-old is a two-time Olympic silver medalist. She will compete in the two- and four-man races starting Feb. 15.