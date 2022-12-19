SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Invitational tips off Tuesday at Pechanga Arena showcasing some of the best women’s basketball teams in the country.

It’s also a homecoming for La Jolla Country Day Alum & Oregon Guard Tehina Paopao.

“It’s good to be home,” the junior guard said.

The former McDonald’s All-American and La Jolla Country Day alum led her Alma mater to a number one national ranking as a senior, earning multiple city and statewide player of the year accolades.

“Team player. I think that’s how I’d describe my style,” Paopao said. “Look for mine, look for others, find those who are on fire and you know, at the end of the day the win matters, so anything I could do to help the team is what I want to be.”

The two-time All Pac 12 junior guard also started every game for Oregon this season, leading the team in minutes and steals and second in assists and three-pointers.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to coach some of the best guards in the world, Sabrina Ionesco and Courtney Vandersloot, and I would put her in that same category,” said Oregon Ducks Head Coach Kelly Grave. “She’s not where they are quite yet but she’s on that same trajectory.”

And while WNBA dreams await, Paopao is laser focused on this season’s goals.

“Definitely winning it all,” PaoPao said. “We have our sights ahead of that, but we’re just really taking one game at a time right now.”