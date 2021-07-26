Oceanside bodybuilder wins back-to-back Amateur Athletic Union titles

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – It’s one thing to be nominated and then win an Amateur Athletic Union title. But doing it in back to back years is quite a feat recently accomplished by Oceanside native Megan Johnson-McCullough.

Johnson-McCullough, a former basketball player at El Camino High School and owner of Every BODY’s Fit in Oceanside, was named the 2021 AAU Women’s Bodybuilding/Physique Senior Athlete of the Year and the Overall Women’s Strength Sports Athlete of the Year. The amateur sports organization noted she “dominated” the AAU Women’s Physique competition in an 18-month window starting in 2019 and previously was named the overall Women’s Physique Champion.

She will be presented her awards Sept. 25 during the AAU International Bodybuilding Championships at the Plaza Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Johnson-McCullough said the recent honors come after “a lot of posing practice,” in addition to years of commitment to her craft.

“When a lot of you like the basketball routine that I do up there, I make my husband practice with me,” she said. “There’s a lot that goes on that I know a lot of my clients don’t even know all the things that I’m doing ‘cause I don’t talk about it a lot because I’m either getting up really early or staying up really late to do it all.”

When she received the previous award, she says she didn’t quite realize what it meant. That was until AAU Strength Sports National Chair Martin Drake explained she’d beaten thousands of other women for the title.

“When I got presented that award back in June and he told me as he was handing it to me, he was like announcing to the crowd what it meant,” she said. “I was like, ‘Wow, 26,000 females?’ I had no idea, so it meant a lot to me.”

Johnson-McCullough admits she’s often forgotten to have fun in her competitions. To help combat that, she now competes in categories she didn’t before.

“I told my coach and we came to an agreement that it’s like, ‘Let’s focus on fitness model and sports model because that’s what you truly are and when you’re trying to be in these other categories with these huge, bigger girls, let’s embrace what you’re good at and let’s play to our strengths,’” she said.

While COVID-19 overshadowed winning the past title, she’s able to appreciate her latest title and the little things in life that much more.

“Having these types of victories like these awards, it makes it seem like no matter what’s happening in the world, there are still good, positive things going on,” Johnson-McCullough said.