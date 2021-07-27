O.C. Rep. Michelle Steel is asking Congress to designate Aug. 24 as ‘Kobe Bryant Day’

Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles during a game against the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 19, 2009 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Harry How/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — U.S. Rep. Michelle Steel of Orange County is asking Congress to designate Aug. 24 as “Kobe Bryant Day.”

The Republican congresswoman introduced legislation to honor the late basketball legend, who died in a helicopter crash in January last year, along with his daughter and seven others.

Aug. 24 was chosen to pay tribute to the two jersey numbers — 8 and 24 — that Bryant wore during his 20-season career.

Rep. Michelle Steel’s office released this photo of her, seen before introducing the Kobe Bryant Resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Kobe Bryant used his platform to inspire millions and help kids around the world achieve success and strive for greatness. On August 24th we should remember Kobe, celebrate his life, and encourage the next generation to dream big just like Kobe did,” Steel said in a statement.

Last year, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted to observe Kobe Bryant Day at the request of Steel, who was serving as board chairwoman at the time.

Now, Steel wants to go national with the tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers star, who lived in Newport Beach with his family.

“Kobe Bryant Day” is meant to be observed with ceremonies and activities “in furtherance of Bryant’s mission to engage in community building helping young people in need, encouraging aspiring youth to follow their dreams,” Steel’s resolution reads.