SAN DIEGO — 30 and 0, with 16 knockouts — a record Giovanni Santillan is proud of, but doesn’t dwell on.

“I’m not satisfied at all, not even close,” Santillan said, “the goal for me is to get that world title.”

The Mira Mesa local’s ultimate goal is a shot at the welterweight belt, he said “that’s the dream. I’m not going to stop until we get that world title.”

The 31-year-old struggles with the fact that, despite his undefeated record and rank as 18th best in the global division, he hasn’t had a shot at the title.

“A little bit frustrating sometimes,” Santillan said. “I have that drive in me, I’m going to keep working hard.” He believes that, if given the opportunity, he could win it all.

“I’m at that point right now where I want to fight the top fighters,” Santillan continued. “Any fighter you can think of in my weight division, in welterweight, that’s up there right now. I want to fight them. To get a name, I have to take a name.”

Santillan wants to become more vocal, so he can draw more eyes to sell fights –understanding that isn’t not just about boxing, it’s about business.

“At the end of the day, this is entertainment and people want to see good fights. People want to see you calling out other good fighters. I’m confident enough to call out other good fighters,“ said Santillan.

But beneath that, he knows that sports are all about inspiration. For Santillan, that inspiration comes from his 6-year-old son Isaiah.

“I’ve always brought him to the gym with me, (even) before he could walk,” Santillan said. He always come to my fights, so it’s always a good feeling to tell him ‘Hey, your dad won today.’”

He hopes that his next fight in July will finally earn him a spot on the world stage.

“I want to make a statement in this next fight, show everybody that I’m there,” Santillan said. “I believe my time will come and it’s all about the opportunity presenting itself.”