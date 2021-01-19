North County throwing coach who’s worked with Brady, Brees talks longevity in the NFL

SAN DIEGO – Many consider Tom Brady the greatest quarterback of all time. He added to his legacy Sunday when he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knocked out ex-Charger Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints from the NFL playoffs.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, left, plays with his children as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady speaks with Brittany Brees after an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. The Buccaneers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

After the game, which was broadcast on FOX 5, the 43-year-old Brady found the 42-year-old Brees on the field of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome where Brees was playing with his children.

Brady and Brees — two of the most prolific passers in the history of the league — share a lot of things: mutual respect for one another, Super Bowl MVP awards and a throwing coach: North County resident Tom House.

House has worked with both NFL legends as well as many other quarterbacks and big league pitchers.

FOX 5’s Troy Hirsch had the chance to talk with House about how Brees and Brady have played so well for so long.