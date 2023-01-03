SORRENTO VALLEY, Calif. — Fencing.

“It’s sword fighting at 200 mph,” said Tedd Padgitt, a longtime coach at Team Touché in Sorrento Valley. “A fencer should be nimble, fast, able to change direction quickly and really need to love to compete.”

And while its rich fencing history oozes through its practice facility in Sorrento Valley, one of its youngest members hopes to add to its storied legacy.

“My cousin is a professional golfer, and we have this goal for the 2028 Olympics,” 16-year-old Piper Randolph said. “Hopefully we’re really trying to strive for that.”

Randolph has fenced for more than half her life.

“I went to my friend’s house and we watched the movie The Parent Trap,” Randolph said. “There’s that one scene where they fence and I came home to my mom and I told her that I wanted to do the sport where they sword fight. She did some research and we found fencing.”

But unlike the film, in her eight years of competing in the sport, Randolph continues to rise at the junior level.

“It’s also a game of chess, it’s very mental, tactical and you’re holding a sword, so it’s kind of fun because you get to poke people, but at the same time it’s a huge mental game,” she continued.

Randolph’s poking led the Pacific Ridge sophomore to a second-place finish at the North American Cup in Salt Lake City this past December.

“Now she’s going to the Junior Olympics in Denver,” said Padgitt, who is also her mentor.

That competition will take place the second week of February.

However that tournament plays out, Randolph hopes to continue improving every day.