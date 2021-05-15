Nola drives in six runs, Padres embarrass Cardinals 13-3

San Diego Padres’ Austin Nola (26) is congratulated by Ha-Seong Kim (7) and Tommy Pham (28) after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin Nola homered, doubled and drove in a career-high six runs, and Tommy Pham and rookie Kim Ha-seong also connected off Adam Wainwright to lead the San Diego Padres to a 13-3 laugher against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Padres beat the Cardinals for the second straight night in their first matchup since San Diego eliminated St. Louis from the playoffs last season.

San Diego is missing shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and right fielder Wil Myers due to COVID-19, and first baseman Eric Hosmer, infielder-outfielder Jurickson Profar and utilityman Jorge Mateo due to contact tracing.