No. 5 SDSU advances to MWC title game

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 06: The San Diego State Aztecs celebrate after defeating the Boise State Broncos during a semifinal game of the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on March 6, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Malachi Flynn had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists, KJ Feagin added 21 points and six rebounds and No. 5 San Diego State beat Boise State 81-68 on Friday night to advance to the Mountain West Tournament championship game for the third straight year.

The top-seeded Aztecs made 15 3-pointers and shot 49.1% from the field. They will face the Utah State-Wyoming winner in the championship game.

San Diego State trailed by 16 points with five minutes remaining in the first half, then outscored the Broncos 64-31 over the final 25 minutes on the way to its third double-digit victory over Boise State this season.

Alex Hobbs led the Broncos with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting. RJ Williams and Derrick Alston each had 12 points.