No. 5 Aztecs rally to beat Rams 66-60

Malachi Flynn #22 of the San Diego State Aztecs lays up past the defense of Nico Carvacho #32 of the Colorado State Rams during the first half of a game at Viejas Arena on February 25, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — Malachi Flynn scored 10 of San Diego State’s last 17 points and the No. 5 Aztecs rallied from a seven-point deficit to beat Colorado State 66-60 and rebound from their only loss.

Flynn finished with 17 points for SDSU after scoring just two points in the first half. The Aztecs trailed 56-49 with 8:22 left before going on a 13-0 run.

Jordan Schakel hit a put-back and Flynn a 3-pointer before Schakel hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 4:50 left, making it 57-56. SDSU’s 13-0 run over 5 minutes, 17 seconds gave it a 62-56 lead.