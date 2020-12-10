No. 24 SDSU beats No. 23 Arizona State 80-68

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jordan Schakel scored 25 points, Nathan Mensah had 17 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 24 San Diego State dominated inside to beat No. 23 Arizona State on Thursday night, 80-68.
The Aztecs outscored Arizona State 36-9 in the paint and scored 17 second-chance points on 11 offensive rebounds.
San Diego State pulled away with an 18-2 run in the second half to stretch the nation’s longest road winning streak to 13 straight games. Arizona State shot 34% and missed 11 straight shots during a key stretch in the second half.
Alonzo Verge led the Sun Devils with 25 points.