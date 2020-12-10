No. 24 SDSU beats No. 23 Arizona State 80-68

San Diego State forward Nathan Mensah, left, goes in for a dunk as he gets past Arizona State guard Jaelen House (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jordan Schakel scored 25 points, Nathan Mensah had 17 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 24 San Diego State dominated inside to beat No. 23 Arizona State on Thursday night, 80-68.

The Aztecs outscored Arizona State 36-9 in the paint and scored 17 second-chance points on 11 offensive rebounds.

San Diego State pulled away with an 18-2 run in the second half to stretch the nation’s longest road winning streak to 13 straight games. Arizona State shot 34% and missed 11 straight shots during a key stretch in the second half.

Alonzo Verge led the Sun Devils with 25 points.

San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher looks at referees during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona State guard Remy Martin (1) tries to drive past San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell, left, and guard Trey Pulliam, right, during the first half of a college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona State forward Jalen Graham (24) shoots as San Diego State guard Terrell Gomez, left, and forward Matt Mitchell watch during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

San Diego State guard Jordan Schakel (20) gets off a shot as he is fouled by Arizona State forward Jalen Graham (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

San Diego State forward Nathan Mensah, left, and guard Trey Pulliam (4) defend against Arizona State forward Jalen Graham, front, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)