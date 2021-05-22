NL West rivals Dodgers, Giants face off on FOX 5

San Francisco Giants second baseman Donovan Solano (7) puts the tag on Los Angeles Dodgers’ Matt Beaty (45) on an attempted steal of second base during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 21, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

SAN FRANCISCO — San Diego Padres fans will be watching closely as two key National League West rivals battle it out on FOX 5 Saturday, with all three teams jockeying for first place.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Giants in San Francisco for Game 2 of their series. You can watch all the action on FOX 5, with first pitch at 4:15 p.m.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 2-1. Trevor Bauer recorded his fifth victory and Chris Taylor went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Alex Wood registered his first loss for San Francisco.

Meanwhile Saturday, the Padres will take on the Seattle Mariners at home, with first pitch at 5:40 p.m.

The Padres are 16-10 in home games in 2020. San Diego’s team on-base percentage of .325 is third in the National League. Trent Grisham leads the team with an OBP of .383.

The Giants are 11-8 against opponents from the NL West. San Francisco has hit 62 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Brandon Crawford leads the club with 11, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 14-5 against NL West Division opponents. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the National League. Chris Taylor leads the team with an average of .288.

All three teams are within a game of first place in what’s widely considered baseball’s best division.