NFL Hall of Famer Don Maynard dies at 86

FILE – Former New York Jets wide receiver Wesley Walker, left, Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath, center, and Hall of Fame wide receiver Don Maynard, right, participate in a New York Jets Ring of Honor ceremony honoring former Jets defensive tackle Marty Lyons during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J. Don Maynard, a Hall of Fame receiver who made his biggest impact catching passes from Joe Namath in the wide-open AFL, has died. He was 86. The Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed Maynard’s death on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, through his family. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Don Maynard, former standout for Texas Wester College (now UTEP) and member of the Super Bowl champion New York Jets, died Monday at the age of 86.

Maynard played for the Miners from 1954 through 1956, ending his collegiate career 2,283 all purpose yards.

His pro career included time with the New York Football Giants, the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton TigerCats and then became the first player to sign with the NFL’s newest team in 1960 – the New York Titans (renamed the Jets in 1963.)

Maynard went on to have stellar career with the Jets, capping his record-setting stint there with an underdog victory over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III.

His career stats let him to a spot in the Professional Football Hall of Fame. Maynard played 15 seasons, with over 600 receptions and 11,000 receiving yards. He had 88 touchdowns and averaged 18.7 yards per catch.

Maynard spent his latter years in El Paso and Ruidoso; spending time with his family and his grandchildren.