USD quarterback Reid Sinnett to play under Tom Brady

SAN DIEGO — Quarterback Reid Sinnett spent most of his University of San Diego football career playing backup and now, he has the opportunity to compete for the same job behind one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time in Tom Brady.

After graduating in December with a finance degree, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed

Sinnett as an undrafted free-agent.

It’s been nearly six months since Sinnett last played football and the next time the quarterback takes the field, he’ll join Brady and the Buccaneers.

“Ahead of time, I was thinking if I can get a contract there I don’t know why I would go anywhere else and once that came to fruition I was so excited,” said Sinnett, who spoke from his family home in Iowa. “To sit in a meeting with Bruce Arians and Tom Brady is unbelievable, let alone getting to play on the same field so it’s going to be awesome to get to learn from those two.”

Sinnett signed as an undrafted free agent, which gives him an invite to training camp with the potential to earn a roster spot. Right now, the Bucs have three veteran quarterbacks on the roster: Brady, Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin.

“Obviously, I’m going to compete with the other guys that are there but being a backup is a great role,” said Sinnett. “Any way that I can help that team win and the organization win, I’ll do and if they want me to be a practice squad guy or want me to be the three, I’ll do whatever I can to help us win.”

Sinnett spent four years playing backup under record-setting quarterback Anthony Lawrence before winning the starting job his senior season, where he quickly took advantage. The six-foot-four, 229-pound quarterback tossed 3,528 yards, 32 touchdowns and completed 67% of his passes.

But Sinnett says he believes it was his time playing backup that interested NFL teams.

“I was able to accept my role on the team and help USD win and sometimes that’s not all the glory of being a starting quarterback, but I do think it had something to do with what they saw in me,” he said.

Though Sinnett has never been to Tampa Bay and only dreamt of meeting Brady, the eager quarterback plans to make a lasting impression.

“I’m just going to go be myself and I think it’s going to be easy for me to just shut up and listen to what everybody else is saying but it’s crazy because technically we’re peers, which is wild to think about,” said Sinnett. “As far as that meeting goes, I’m Reid Sinnett, nice to meet you and I’m going to sit down and listen.”