NFL Draft 2021: Live first-round coverage

A year ago, we saw NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announcing draft picks from his basement. Tonight, the draft will look a little more like you would expect.
Cleveland, Ohio is back in the national spotlight as the host city as fans eagerly await the start of a night which can make or break their team. Join us as Jerod Smalley, Chris Maathuis and a panel of local experts from across the country take a close look at the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The 86th annual NFL Draft will take place in downtown Cleveland April 29-May 1. In-person events will be spread along FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center. The Draft Theater, located next to FirstEnergy Stadium with a backdrop of Lake Erie, will be the viewing zone for the Main Stage and will seat invited guests.
2021 NFL Draft order:
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New York Jets
- San Francisco 49ers (from Houston Texans through Miami Dolphins)
- Atlanta Falcons
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles)
- Detroit Lions
- Carolina Panthers
- Denver Broncos
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- Arizona Cardinals
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Miami Dolphins
- Washington Football Team
- Chicago Bears
- Indianapolis Colts
- Tennessee Titans
- New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
- Cleveland Browns
- Baltimore Ravens
- New Orleans Saints
- Green Bay Packers
- Buffalo Bills
- Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers