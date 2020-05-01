Dons’ Casey Toohill drafted by Philadelphia Eagles

SAN DIEGO — Casey Toohill will soon pack his bags and head east. The Cathedral Catholic High School product and Del Mar resident was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the final round of the 2020 NFL draft and as it turns out, the Stanford linebacker already has plenty in common with his teammates.

“The relief of getting that phone call and the excitement of getting that new challenge, new opportunity, just made all the waiting worth it,” said Toohill.

At 6-foot-four, 250 pounds, Toohill started all 12 games as a fifth-year senior at Stanford and earned second team all PAC-12 honors. With his addition, the Eagles now have four former Cardinal on the roster, more than any other college.

“I mean the one thing I think is the most unique thing about stanford is the brotherhood and just the uniqueness of all the characters of the people there,” said Toohill. “To be able to be on the same team as Zach Ertz who’s a Stanford legend or JJ Arcega-Whiteside who’s one of my close friends is going to be absolutely awesome.”

Toohill avergaed a 3.7 GPA as a political science major and was a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, the academic version of the Heisman Trophy.

“That was a great fulfillment because that was also the end of my career as a student athlete,” said Toohill. “Now it’s just an athlete and just to have that to kind of cap it off was really meaningful to me.”

“Very bright kid,” said trainer Paul Wright. “He loves to give his input whether it’s needed or not, but I’m very proud of him in that aspect.”

Wright has worked with Toohill since he was a player at Cathedral Catholic.

“It was such a relief, just happy for him and all the hard work he puts in every single day and I just like to see hard work pay off like that so it was very gratifying,” said Wright.

“I was at Cathedral for four years, Stanford for five and you kind of get in a routine of things you want to accomplish there and now it’s just the next step of the journey and I look forward to the challenges with it,” said Toohill.