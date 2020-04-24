Chargers pick QB Justin Herbert after moving on from Rivers

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Chargers selected Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert with the sixth pick in the NFL draft Thursday.

Herbert became the third quarterback selected in this year’s draft. He had a strong postseason, including a terrific Senior Bowl week that raised his stock. At 6-foot-6, 236 pounds, he has the size the pros like, and he’s a good athlete. But he also is not as accurate passing as he’ll need to be.

Los Angeles had a burning hole at quarterback after letting go of long-time starter Philip Rivers. Plus, the Chargers plan to move into a new stadium and could use someone to help sell tickets.

A former sixth-stringer for the Ducks, he comes from a football-playing family going back to his grandfathers.

#Chargers take Justin Herbert #6 overall. QB from Oregon… Dan Fouts also a Charger QB from Oregon… — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) April 24, 2020

Justin Herbert says his grandfather was friends with Dan Fouts and he has talked with Fouts about the Chargers. Also says he was a Chargers fan growing up on the west coast and admired Philip Rivers. — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) April 24, 2020