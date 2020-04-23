Aztecs lineman a projected NFL Draft pick

SAN DIEGO – The 2020 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday and SDSU offensive lineman Keith Ismael is one of the top centers in this year’s draft class.

Ismael earned an invite to the NFL Combine in February where he impressed scouts with his size and versatility.

For three years, Ismael stood at the forefront to a powerful Aztecs offensive line. In his junior season, Ismael started all 13 games at center where he played 954 of the Aztecs 956 offensive snaps.

“I started a lot of games and I love to play the game and I have a job that I’m responsible for and people count on me,” said Ismael. “My teammates count on me, my coaches count on me and so I try my best to be there and show out.”

His size, versatility and explosive power earned him First-Team All Mountain West honors in each of his final two seasons on the Mesa. A two-time SDSU offensive lineman of the year, Ismael says his time in the red and black taught him perseverance.

“Pretty tough program, we like to do things the hard way,” said Ismael. “We work really, really hard but that’s all to prepare us for the real world because you can’t take things back, you don’t get another play in real life.”

In late February, the 6’3, 310-pound lineman was invited to the NFL combine, a dream come true opportunity that Ismael says motivated him further.

“I was really excited more than anything,” he said. “The lights were up, the banners were going 2020 NFL combine and I was just like I’m here, I made it. Something I’ve been working for for so many years, something I’ve been watching for so many years and now I’m the one able to participate. The second I stepped on that field for my workout I was just in awe.”

The Oakland native says he’s spoken with a handful of interested NFL teams, admitting he’s nervous and excited to see where he could land.

“It’s just going to be a dream come true, I’m probably going to be speechless,” said Ismael. “I’m not really going to know what hit me but I’ll have the people that I’m closest with, my biggest support group there with me and behind me and just to be able to share this moment with them and to have something I’ve worked so hard to be accomplished, I can’t wait.”

The NFL Draft kicks off Thursday and runs through Saturday.