SAN DIEGO – Long gone are the days of just good old peanuts and Cracker Jacks at a baseball game!

On Thursday, officials with Delaware North, one of the foodservice partners for the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, announced new food options for fans to enjoy while taking in a game at the ballpark this season.

“We’ve expanded our offerings to include several new items from both longtime local partners and others who are new to the ballpark,” said Dan Butler, Delaware North’s general manager at Petco Park. “We work closely with the Padres to ensure our hospitality program is constantly evolving – and with flavors and products that are decidedly San Diego.”

New options for the 2022 season include the following:

SAMBAZON açaí bowls and an açaí margarita

A new signature hot chicken sandwich from The Hot Hen, featuring crispy chicken, chile slaw, pickles, and Fuego Sauce

Neopolitan-style pizza and meatball sandwiches from Cucina Stella

Grab and go sushi from Negihama Sushi

Loaded tiny nachos, chicken strips, curly fries, mini churros, and a signature Purple Haze Cocktail from Jack in the Box

Paletas with your choice of sauces and toppings from Holy Paleta

The Lexus Club, previously known as The Compass Premier Club, will feature foods from Delaware North and chef Phil Dumlao from Brandt Beed/Ranch 45 in Del Mar.

Returning to Petco Park this year includes Pizza Port, Gagliones, Hodad’s, Din Tai Fung, Puesto, Randy Jones, Seaside Market, Grand Ole BBQ, Board and Brew, Blue Water Grill, Uni Sushi, Cravory Cookies, Mister Softee and Barrio Dogg.

Along with food options, San Diego-area breweries featured this year will include Alpine, Green Flash, Coronado, Hodad’s Brewing Company, Alesmith, Karl Strauss, Ballast Point, Pizza Port, South Norte and June Shine.

For more food and drink options at Petco Park, click HERE.