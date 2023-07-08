CHICAGO, Ill. — The New England Free Jacks one upped the San Diego Legion in the 2023 Major League Rugby Championship Saturday, earning the Boston team’s their first title after the 24-25 match.

The game, which was held at SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago, was a battle that ended after Le Roux Malan scored the Free Jacks’ game winning point in the 77th minute of play.

For the Legion, the championship lost also marked an end to a 14-game winning streak.

The initial scoring moment of the game occurred when Free Jacks’ Mitchell Jacobson took a drop by Legion and scored just four minutes into the competition.

The Legion tied the match just six minutes later on a conversion involving Christian Poidevin Will Hooley.

Then came a pair of New England penalty kicks.

At the 29th minute, the Legion scored on another conversion involving Nate Augspurger and Hooler. This play gave the Legion their first lead of the game.

Right before halftime, Hooley scored on a penalty. At midgame, the Legion led 17-13.

Hooley was later injured in the second half.

New England re-took the lead in the 45th minute with the help of Paula Balekana.

Despite Augspurger’s second time scoring in the 61st minute, the Legion came up one short in the championship match.