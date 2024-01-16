INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Intuit Dome, the soon-to-be-home of the Los Angeles Clippers, has been tapped to host the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, officials announced on Tuesday.

Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer joined NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the mayors of Inglewood and Los Angeles at a media event inside the arena, which was attended by dozens of workers in hard hats and safety vests.

Clippers chairman Steve Ballmer expressed his excitement at a news conference announcing that Intuit Dome will host the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. Jan. 16, 2024. (KTLA)

“It is such an honor for us to host an All-Star Game,” an enthusiastic Ballmer told the crowd, while also wearing a hard hat and vest. “We want this to be the penultimate basketball experience on the planet … as good as it gets. The pinnacle. The peak.”

The futuristic-looking 18,000-seat arena, currently under construction just south of SoFi Stadium and the Kia Forum, is set to open in August ahead of the 2024-25 basketball season.

The $2 billion, privately financed venue will house all of the Clippers’ basketball and business operations, and host other sporting events and concerts in addition to Clippers home games.

“There is technology [here] that is unmatched in any facility I’ve seen,” Silver said. “I eagerly await the first opportunity to see a Clippers game in this fantastic Intuit Dome and of course, all NBA fans are eager to see an NBA All-Star game here.”

A rendering of Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. (L.A. Clippers)

A rendering of Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. (L.A. Clippers)

A rendering of Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. (L.A. Clippers)

A rendering of Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. (L.A. Clippers)

A rendering of Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. (L.A. Clippers)

A rendering of Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. (L.A. Clippers)

The 2026 NBA All-Star Week will include several events for players and fans, including events at the Kia Forum and Los Angeles Convention Center.

The first on-court action is Friday, Feb. 13 at Intuit Dome with NBA Rising Stars, an annual showcase for top rookies and second-year NBA players. On Feb. 14, State Farm All-Star Saturday Night will feature the Kia Skills Challenge, the Starry 3-Point Challenge and AT&T Slam Dunk.

The NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 15.

The Clippers have shared Crypto.com Arena with the L.A. Lakers and L.A. Kings since 1999 when it first opened as the Staples Center. Ballmer, a former CEO of Microsoft, purchased the franchise in 2014.

L.A.’s Very Own KTLA 5 is a television partner of the Los Angeles Clippers.