SAN DIEGO — Sage Burmeister doesn’t just watch his brother Braxton play quarterback for the San Diego State Aztecs — he takes a hands-on approach.

Using his “High Vibe” method, Sage has taught his younger brother several lessons for both on and off the field.

“I’ve noticed that this is what I’m naturally good at,” Burmeister said. “Anything that you are naturally good at, I think you should just dive into it and give it everything you’ve got.”

So he opened his own business in Solana Beach called High Vibe Holistic, a one-stop shop for mental, physical and spiritual health.

