SAN DIEGO — The new stadium where San Diego State will play football will be called Snapdragon Stadium, university representatives announced Monday.

Snapdragon is the name of a line of processors developed by Qualcomm.

Representatives of San Diego State University announced the naming rights to the stadium Monday morning.

BREAKING: The stadium in Mission Valley will now be known as “Snapdragon Stadium”



Aztec scheduled to play the University of Arizona Wildcats in the season home opener here on Sept. 3, 2022 pic.twitter.com/4UZPSUZ95N — Julian Del Gaudio (@JulianDelGaudio) December 6, 2021

