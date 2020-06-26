USD men’s basketball adds 9 players in roster makeover

SAN DIEGO — The University of San Diego men’s basketball team put together one of their worst seasons last year, resulting in a complete rebuild.

Through virtual recruiting, the Toreros added nine new players to the roster, making up more than half the team.

After a disappointing and dismal end to the 2019-20 season, head coach Sam Scholl almost immediately began rebuilding.

“I mean we we’re probably hitting the refresh button on the transfer portal like six, seven times a day just to see what new guys were coming,” said Scholl.

After two back-to-back seasons with at least 20 wins, the Toreros finished last year with a 9-23 record, the second worst in the West Coast Conference. The biggest problem was scoring. USD averaged just over 65 points per game.

“With as many new guys as we brought in, I didn’t do a good enough job of helping them understand how hard it is to win and everything that goes into a daily basis of winning,” said Scholl. “From every rep at every practice to all the details that go into winning during a game — we didn’t develop that well enough.”

Through countless hours of virtual recruiting, six Division I transfers are set to join the Toreros program. The revamped roster includes 17 players, eight returners and nine newcomers including two graduate transfers.

“We really put a high value on versatility, guys that can pass, dribble, shoot from many different spots on the floor and out of many different actions and that could really create offense for our team in many ways,” said Scholl. “We feel like we have that in the guys that we brought in. So now it’s about getting everybody on the same page on how we want to win and what our daily purpose will be.”

USD plans to have fall classes on campus but the timeline for when the Toreros can return to the court remains unclear. For Scholl, the key to success for his new squad lies in challenging his team physically and mentally.

“You know how can we be best the version of ourself and if we can just continually, on a day-to-day basis, build that process, then I think we’re really going to love and celebrate the results that come from it,” said Scholl.