UCSD student-athletes launch initiative to inspire young adults to vote

SAN DIEGO – With Election Day a little less than six weeks away, University of California San Diego student-athletes are launching a voter initiative to encourage all Tritons to vote.

“It’s the most important tool we have to effect change on issues that are important to us,” said Gabe Avillion, a member of the men’s volleyball team and Triton Athletes’ Council.

In 2016, only 79% of voters turned out at the last election. These student-athletes believe that number can improve with this initiative.

“It’s very important. It’s a privilege. It’s right. It’s something that gives us a say in who we elect and the policies that are put into place and it’s just very important for young adults that are such a large percentage of the voting population to take advantage of that,” said Madison Baxter, a UCSD women’s basketball athlete and council member.

UCSD has a total of 23 teams on campus with almost 600 athletes. The council believes that they can achieve full participation in voting this upcoming election.

“Since we are young adults, we make up such a large part of the voting population that we think it’s important to get as many students involved as we can,” Baxter said.

The administration also helped the initiative by bringing two polling places to campus.

“We’re all about change and social justice and addressing racism in our society and voting is clearly one of the ways to do that,” UCSD Athletic Director Earl Edwards said.

