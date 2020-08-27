Transplant Games coming to San Diego in 2022

SAN DIEGO — San Diego will have the opportunity to celebrate life and host the 2022 Donate Life Transplant Games.

The event brings thousands of transplant recipients, living donors and their families together for a six-day festival event that includes 20 athletics and recreational competitions for recipients and living donors. It also provides a full array of special events and programmings for attendees to engage and enjoy in the recognition of donation and transplantation.

It’s led by San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl CEO Mark Neville, who was inspired by saving someone’s life. He hopes this event in San Diego will inspire the same.

Julian Del Gaudio has more on this Neighborhood All-Star.