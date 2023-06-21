SAN DIEGO — It was day that Francesca Petrol, a personal trainer in boxing, will never forget.

“Tough life now for the next couple of years,” said Petrol.

The Mission Bay resident was on her way home on her motorcycle when she was blindsided.

“I didn’t see the car, and she turned on the left and she cut me off on the left,” Petrol reccounted. “And literally felt the car hit my leg.”

The accident left her spine fractured in three places and left her left leg mangled.

“I found myself here with the leg on my chest,” Petrol said. “Holding my leg, supporting it with my arm.”

She spent 10 days in hospital and had two surgeries on her leg before getting the news from doctors that she needed an amputation.

“It wasn’t easy. I was like, can I have a day to think about it?” said Petrol.

After she thought it over, she okayed the surgery. Though now living without her left leg, her inner fighter did not let up.

“They were like do you want to stand up and go to the bathroom or something like that. I was like well, I already did. They were like, oh wow,” said Petrol.

She was released soon after but had to deal with phantom pain. This describes the sensation of feeling pain in the part of your body that’s missing after it’s amputated.

“Frustrating, but also amazing how the human body works,” said Petrol.

She’s now adjusting to working out post-surgery.

“I work out in the morning and I go to physical therapy, and I do other exercises,” she explained. “In the afternoon, I have to take nap and get some rest.”

Petrol won’t rest. She’s working hard to get back to training people and to her life before the accident.

“I want to try to feel as normal as possible, even though I’m not anymore. There’s nothing I can do, I can’t move back, so I move forward,” said Petrol.