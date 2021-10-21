Torrey Pines volleyball star Flannery will take talents to Ivy League school

SAN DIEGO – A senior at Torrey Pines High School, Hannah Flannery seemingly does it all.

Flannery stars on the school’s varsity volleyball team. Aside from that, the 17-year-old works at a local sushi restaurant to earn some extra money, volunteers at North Coast League Charity and maintains a 4.4 GPA.

“It’s definitely giving up certain things — social aspects — but it’s all worth it and I really prioritize,” she said.

Appearing humble and driven to succeed, Flannery said she’s always known she wanted to attend college with strong academics first in addition to a top-notch volleyball program. And despite the COVID-19 pandemic putting a pause on the recruiting process, parents John and September Flannery were determined to get their daughter in front of the eyes of college recruiters.

“We had an opportunity to go look at four schools,” John said. “Drove 1,200 miles in nine days to look at those places where she got to play and there was some real interest that came from that pretty quickly this summer.”

After much thought, the senior ultimately landed in the Ivy League in choosing Brown University. She intends to attend as an undecided freshman, but says business and sports marketing are areas of interest.

Upon visiting the school, Flannery said she “honestly fell in love with the school and the coaching staff and the girls on the team.”

“Seeing how much they supported each other and really value the high education but also high-level volleyball and got to have humor and have fun, all at the same time,” she said.

As Flannery prepares for her life on the East Coast, she’s still got an entire senior year left at Torrey Pines.

And like everything else she does, she’s trying to make the most of it.

“Emotion, pure emotion, (a) dream come true” John Flannery said, his throat swelling with emotion. “The cool thing about Brown is, of course, she has to have the volleyball skills but I think they’re looking at the person. The person who’s the volleyball player, instead of just the sport itself.”