Torrey Pines alumna Catarina Macario eyes spot on decorated USWNT

SAN DIEGO – Catarina Macario found a passion for soccer when she was 4 years old living in São Luís, Brazil. Back then, it was just a ball and her brother.

Catarina Macario found a passion for soccer when she was just 4 years old living in her native Brazil. Now the Torrey Pines High School graduate is one of the most decorated college players in the country with ambitions of playing for the U.S. Women’s National Team.

“I knew that I wanted to try it out,” Macario said. “I saw my brother playing and I thought it was really fun. I never imaged I’d end up in the United States playing.”

At 21, Macario has become a rising star in the sport. In three seasons at Stanford, the Torrey Pines High School graduate has won two national championships, three conference titles and twice has earned the MAC Hermann Trophy as the nation’s top college player, her Stanford bio shows.

As a junior, Macario led in the nation in goals with 32 — including the most game-winning goals — as well as in assists and shots in a season that ended with her Cardinals beating North Carolina for the national title.

Her play has drawn plenty of attention, too. She’s been invited to the Netherlands to train with the decorated U.S. Women’s National Team in hopes of playing on the big stage in 2022.

“I’ve looked up to these players for such a long time and to be able to learn from them is truly a wonderful experience,” she said.