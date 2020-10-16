Teen tennis stars mentor kids on and off the court

SAN DIEGO — Teenage tennis stars are mentoring kids with skills on and off the court.

Sixteen-year-old Amani Shah loves playing tennis — so much that she’s the president of the Junior Tennis Player Council at the Barnes Tennis Center.

“Tennis has brought us so much joy and so we want to be able to spread that joy to as many kids as we can,” Amani said.

Now, Amani wants kids younger than her all over San Diego County to learn the game she loves.

“Our goal with the program is to be able to have high school-aged kids mentoring younger kids about tennis mostly but also about their academics, about their social life, just about different things,” Amani said.

“Tennis has given me so many opportunities and just giving that back, giving the feeling back, to younger kids, that would mean the world to me,” said Katherine Hui, a sophomore at Sante Fe Christian Schools and junior player councilmember.

“We just want to help give these kids guidance and act as a positive role model for them, a friend and just someone to look up to and help guide them,” Amani said.

Along with 12 other Youth Tennis San Diego mentors, they want kids all over the city to learn the game they’ve grown up playing.

“We really want to give all the kids the opportunity to learn these lessons and so exposing them to tennis at a young age will really help them be able to do that,” Amani said.

With a clinic happening this weekend, Barnes Tennis Center will open its doors to kids of all ages.

“I’m a really strong believer in giving back and just to see a kid smile is amazing,” Katherine said.