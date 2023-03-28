SAN DIEGO — Soccer is known as the beautiful game.

It is a sport David Brown plays without seeing, because he’s blind.

“When I tell them that I play soccer they’re like ‘Oh wow, how does that work?’ So I’m about to explain and share with them the ins and the outs of soccer and how I get to do what I do,” said Brown.

One of the differences between the soccer most of us know and blind soccer is that everyone on the field, besides the goalies, are blindfolded.

The field is also smaller than a regulation soccer pitch and changes are made to the ball so that it can make noise and not bounce like a traditional soccer ball would.

“There are six rattles inside the ball. It doesn’t bounce. You don’t want the ball bouncing, it would be hard for us to control it,” says Brown.

Communication is key in blind soccer. Goalkeepers act as the other players eyes, guiding them through sound.

“There are moments where there’s somebody possibly on our right side. But okay, where are they exactly? They’re helping us get right beside the individual,” says Brown.

Brown wasn’t always blind. The center back lost his sight when he was 13 after contracting Kawasaki’s disease, but he endured.

He had to give up the first sport he loved – basketball, while also being teased about his condition.

“Kids can just be brutal,” Brown said. “Asking me what’s wrong with your eyes and I don’t even know how to explain it myself.”

Brown said he can only see lights, shapes, shadows and colors.

As a child he found comfort in staying active and running during recess. This pastime led to a career as a Paralympic sprinter.

Joining the USA Blind Soccer Team was the result of a beautiful mistake.

“They were out at the training center where I was living and they came running up to me and they’re like ‘Oh we’re sorry, are you here for the blind soccer camp?’ and I’m like no, I’m not here for the blind soccer camp, but I would love to learn some more information,” said Brown.

The Chula Vista native’s love for learning allowed him to catch on quickly. In just one year, he went from never playing soccer to making the national team.

Then, he went on to make history, taking part in the first-ever blind soccer international friendlies.

Next, he’s thinking about coaching soccer professionally, bringing his journey full circle.

“I laugh at my journey and where I’ve come from every single time,” Brown said. “I laugh in a good way, because I never would have thought of myself being in the position that I am in.”