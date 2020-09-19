‘Sign me up’: San Diegan advocates for active lifestyles through wheelchair lacrosse

SAN DIEGO – They say that the comeback is better than the setback.

Wheelchair Lacrosse CEO Bill Lundstrom

San Diegan Bill Lundstrom needed an outlet after a bad motorcycle accident left him paralyzed in 2002. Enter wheelchair lacrosse.

“When I heard wheelchair lacrosse, I said, ‘sign me up’” said Lundstrom, the co-founder and treasurer of Wheelchair Lacrosse USA, the governing body of the sport. “I don’t know what it it is or what we’re going to do, but I want to make this happen.”

The sport generally is played between two teams with eight players apiece on a “roller hockey rink or a hard surface box lacrosse rink,” according to its online rulebook. Other than the use of wheelchairs, the governing body says the playing rules are identical to field lacrosse.

More than a decade ago, the sport was just a dream for some.

Today, it’s one of the fastest growing sports in the country, giving hope to people like Lundstrom, who now competes on the San Diego Rolling Seals Wheelchair Lacrosse team.

“This is like the glue that keeps me sane,” he said. “It’s really something for me to go and be with like-minded people.”

More information on the sport is available online at wheelchairlacrosse.com.