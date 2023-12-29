SAN DIEGO — They don’t look like the legs of someone who runs marathons, but Doc Jacobs lives to prove people wrong.

“I would say my life from, especially from the moment of the IED detonation to now, is a miracle,” said Jacobs, who served in Iraq as a U.S. Marine.

On February 25, 2006, while in Iraq, Jacobs and his unit drove over a bomb hidden in the dirt. It was then that Jacobs, 20-years-old at the time, became an amputee.

“Missing three partial fingers, fracture of the neck and lower back, broken jaw, and ruptured eardrum — all that,” Jacobs explained.

Despite his horrific injures, Jacobs helped save the lives of two men, receiving a Bronze Star with Valor and a Purple Heart.

“Refused to go into surgery until everyone in Ballod (City in Iraq) did. I just did my job and took care my guys. That’s what I was assigned to do right?” Jacobs continued.

His next assignment would be his toughest yet — rehabilitating his body.

“I had 32 surgeries in 3 months. I was in the O.R. literally every other day,” said Jacobs.

During that process, he was getting a helping hand from the Semper Fi and America’s Fund.

“So when I’m fighting for life, limb, and sanity and you have a great organization like the Semper Fi and America’s Fund, everything’s fine,” he said. “Not just medical and mental but home life too.”

After a grueling rehab, Jacobs not only found himself in San Diego, he found out he made military history. He became the first amputee corpsman assigned to an infantry unit.

“I didn’t even know that I made that history until one of my junior corpsman told me that they were doing Marine force trivia for their Marine force board — MFM board — and told me I was a question,” he explained. “Kind of one of those, if I can do that I can do anything.”

That feeling led him to create a non-profit organization called the Doc Jacobs Foundation, which helps in providing sports scholarships to children of active duty and military veterans.

“Not as big and beautiful and plentiful as the Semper Fi and America’s Fund, but again, it’s something I emulate off their care and compassion,” said Jaobs. “That’s something myself and my organization can do, that’s a blessing in itself.”

After 92 surgeries, Doc has another one on Jan. 2, 2024. Nonetheless, he’s planning to run in the L.A. marathon Mar. 17. He views the race as another opportunity to inspire others.

“My mission on giving back to this world will be up when I get called home to good Lord, but until then I’m going to keep on doing his work,” said Jacobs.