San Clemente snowboarder going for gold at 2021 X Games

SAN DIEGO – At only 20 years old, Hailey Langland is taking the snowboarding scene by storm.

The San Clemente native’s love of the sport began when she was just five years old. That’s when her parents began taking her to Big Bear Resort — and the rest is history.

“They tried to get me started on like this tiny, tiny snowboard that was like bigger than I was,” Langland said. “It never really ended. We just kept going and I kind of fell in love with it, which is crazy because I grew up on the coast and I actually started snowboarding before I even started surfing.”

Nine years later, Langland realized her hobby actually could become a career. That career has given her a chance to go to the Olympics and brought her multiple medals, including a gold medal at the 2017 X Games.

Langland gets another shot in Aspen this year, as she gets ready to compete Friday in the snowboard slope style contest.

“I feel pretty good,” Langland said. “I have been riding really well this season, comparatively to the last few seasons and I’m really excited to see where this winter’s going to take me. I feel really good and I’m just happy to be back in Aspen.”

Langland believes she’s still got at least another decade in her to continue competing.

“I’d like to try to go as long as I can but I mean, I know I’ll be snowboarding forever,” Langland said.