SAN DIEGO — Some people watch TV to relax. For Kevin Hopp, he runs.

“When I run, I feel like I’ve found what I’m supposed to be doing,” said Hopp.

It wasn’t always like this. The 52-year-old’s jogging journey started back in 2010 with a wakeup call.

“I picked up my daughter, who was 2-years-old at the time, and I could barely lift her. I was like, I need to get back into shape,” Hopp explained.

The next morning, he hopped to it. Over the next few months, he gradually got back into good shape — almost too good.

“Meeting other runners actually caused me to realize how different I was in terms of milage. They were like, ‘no most people only run about 3-4 miles a day.’ And maybe 30 miles is a lot in a week. I was like, ‘oh I had no idea’,” said Hopp.

He did have one idea — running for charity the week of Nov. 20. He committed to 350 miles.

“Planning it out, really makes it real. Now it feels more difficult than what it was. I know it’s just one mile at a time, one day at a time, and just click those boxes through,” said Hopp.

He plans to run from his San Marcos home to his job, Fleet Feet in Carmel Valley, everyday for week. This tallies to 50 miles per day.

“It’s a 25-mile run in the morning, I’ll work an eight hour shift, and then run back home,” said Hopp.

You can join in on the fun. On his Instagram (@hoppcantstopp), he has maps and schedules everywhere he’s going to be, so you can do this for a good cause too.

Hopp serves as an ambassador for Radrabbit. The company donates one article of clothing to the non-profit Sole4Sole for every 10 miles of running.

Molly’s Angels will also donate $1 every mile for every person that runs with Hopp.

“I want to support that organization and so, that’s another reason for me running 350 miles and keep Molly’s memory alive,” said Hopp.