SAN DIEGO — When it comes to winning ingredients, it all might just boil down to having the right mojo.

“I just want grit, fight and fun,” said Ronika Stone, who may very well be the best example of that. “That’s Mojo. I’m dancing, I’m cheering, all the time,” continued Stone, “Big play, little play, it doesn’t matter. You’ll always see me with a smile on my face and if it’s not there, it’s really go time.”

The San Jose native was recruited by nearly 10 different universities coming out of high school, eventually landing at Oregon.

Earning a starting role as a freshman and making the NCAA tournament three out of her four years.

“Nobody goes there wanting to sit on the bench, everyone wants to compete and get that starting role,” continued Stone. “So just putting my head down, knowing what my skills were, knowing what I was good at, and getting better at them.”

Stone would leave Oregon as the all-time career leader in hitting percentage and block assists as well as the only player in program history to reach 400 career block assists.

“I take pride in being able to those not so perfect balls and still be able to get a kill or find a way around it,” continued Stone.

Now the 25-year-old is a centerpiece of San Diego Mojo, reuniting with several of her former teammates and breathing new life into the sport she grew up loving.