Recovered from avalanche accident, Carlsbad snowboarder eyes Olympic berth

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Three years ago, Carlsbad snowboarder Brock Crouch didn’t know if he’d ever walk again, let alone hit the slopes after surviving an avalanche that nearly cost him his life.

Now the 22-year-old is eyeing his first Olympic berth.

“My goal at the end of the day is make people want to go snowboarding,” said Carlsbad’s Brock Crouch, a Red Bull athlete. “I think for me when I get to the top of the course, I just try to pick the most creative line and make it look like I’m having the most fun as possible riding down the run.”

In April of 2017, on a backcountry skiing trip in Whistler, Canada, Crouch fell more than 1,200 feet off a cliff, knocking him unconscious for nearly 7 minutes.

“Got pretty messed up for sure, kinda took that as a huge life check,” Crouch told FOX 5. “I’m super thankful to still be here and kinda live every day like it’s my last.”

The end result was a broken back, ruptured pancreas, 4 missing teeth, and nearly 7 months of recovery.

“I can’t believe we’re already three years out from that,” Crouch said this week. “I’m feeling really good and the Olympics are this year, and if I made the team after something like that, it’d be super cool and a life goal of mine.”

To achieve that goal, Brock now has to podium at the upcoming US Grand Prix events taking place in early December and during the first week of January. That first opportunity will take place in Steamboat on Dec. 2.