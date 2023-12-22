SAN DIEGO — Rancho Bernardo has two star basketball players who are also close friends.

“Being able to play with her has just been so amazing. I couldn’t imagine doing it without her,” says Lindsay Biddle.

“We trust each other a lot and have a lot of confidence in each other,” says Claire Neidre.

5’10 sophomore Lindsay Biddle and 6’1 senior Claire Neidre are using their height to lead their team to an undefeated record.

Head coach Kyle Williamson uses one word to describe his two towers.

“Unstoppable. Thank my stars everyday that they’re out there doing it for me,” says Rancho Bernardo head coach Kyle Williamson.

The duo averaging almost 30 points and 20 rebounds a game.

Their friendship translating on and off the court.

“She pushes me during practice, guarding me and making me stronger. I learn a lot from her, based off what she’s doing, I try to do it,” says Rancho Bernardo sophomore Lindsay Biddle.

“I know if she drives down, she’s going to look for an opportunity to pass to me and vice versa. I always find her on the court,” says Neidre.

The two towers had to rise up quickly because the Broncos lost six seniors to graduation last season.

“Having basically a brand new team and being able to build our team and step up in a leadership role,” says Biddle.

“There were three open spots on that starting lineup for people to step up. For me, I wanted to take on that role for my team, “ says Neidre.

This season marks the last time the girls will play together, so they plan to make the most of it.

“My ultimate goal with the is team is to win CIF. Past three years that has been obviously a goal to achieve and it’s my senior year and I think it would be a great thing to achieve,” says Neidre.