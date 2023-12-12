SAN DIEGO — Missy Parkin had an action packed 2021 — winning a world championship as a professional bowler and saving Mira Mesa Lanes from shutting their doors.

“When I heard it was closing my husband and I wanted to do anything we could to save it. We didn’t want to see all the bowlers and the people of San Diego lose another bowling center,” says Missy Parkin, owner of Mira Mesa Lanes.

There’s fewer than 10 bowling alleys in San Diego County. So the Parkin’s wanted to make sure that number didn’t fall. At the time, the Parkins already owned Parkin’s Bowling Supply. Using lessons learned from that business, they reopened Mira Mesa Lanes in April of 2021.

“Luckily, right when we opened that’s when everything opened back up for bowling centers. It was kind of perfect timing,” says Parkin.

Once the deal was done, Parkin fulfilled her childhood fantasy.

“Owning a bowling center has always been a lifelong dream of mine. Since I was a little girl, growing up in bowling my entire life, this was a dream come true for me,” says Parkin.

Falling in love with the sport while she was still in diapers.

“I started bowling when I was two and a half years old. Yes, very, very young,” says Parkin.

Passion paying off two decades later, turning pro in a big way.

“Right before I graduated, the men’s PBA tour actually decided to open it’s membership up to women for the first time. I was actually the first woman ever to join the PBA.”

After joining the PWBA in 2015 and winning two world titles, Parkin says saving the bowl alley was bigger than business — it was her thank you to bowling.

“I honestly owe everything to bowling. I know have lifelong friends because of it, my husband, I just can’t thank bowling enough for all of it,” says Parkin.