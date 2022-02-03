Prep hooper praised for hard work on and off the court

SAN DIEGO – Alton DuBois doesn’t just help Balboa School dominate on the hardwood. The 19-year-old also boasts a 4.1 GPA, all while helping his team play in an international elite prep basketball circuit.

“School is always first,” Alton said, “and once I get that done, I’m free for the rest of the day. That’s my basketball time right there.”

“I’ve been doing this now for three decades,” his head coach Zack Jones said. “We’ve had guys that have been NBA players and Division I college players and he’s probably the hardest working young man that I’ve had since he’s been here, to now.”

DuBois hasn’t gotten this far on his own though. He credits twin brother Aiden for giving him pointers.

“Always,” he said. “Also taking care of my body and all that.”

Teammates say DuBois also makes some really good empanadas for his teammates, another trait for the jack of all trades. Hoping to play at the next level, it appears DuBois’ leadership both on and off the court will take him far.

“He’s led these guys,” Jones said. “He’s brought them together. He’s made them understand that hard work is what’s going to help them become successful and they just kind of follow his lead and we are who we are today because of that.”