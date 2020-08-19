Padres superfan celebrates 100th birthday

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres superfan Tina Guerra celebrated her 100th birthday Tuesday.

Guerra never misses a Padres game and is a fixture in front of her television at the Paradise Village Assisted Living Facility in National City whenever they play. Guerra is not only a Friars fan but an all-around baseball fan and an advocate of the game. In 1968, she helped found the Luckie Waller Little League in Otay Mesa.

Because of COVID-19, only her close family members could spend time with her on her special day, but a Padres victory made her day extra special.

“My mom has always been a Padres fan since I can remember,” said her son, Val Guerra. “She has six boys, and every one of us played Little League and high school ball, a little bit of college. All six boys — she’s still not tired of it.”