SAN DIEGO — Marine Corps First Lt. Riley Compton is a Neighborhood All-Star for many reasons, from defending America’s freedom in her third year stationed at Camp Pendleton to earning Marine Female Athlete of the Year for her skills in bobsled.

“To be honored with this award is incredible,” Compton said. “I still can’t believe it, but it brings me a platform that I can share to empower other women and Marines to pursue multiple things and be in the Marine Corps.”

Now Riley is hoping to represent her country in a different way, training for a spot on the USA bobsled team and for the 2026 Olympics in Milan.

“I’m a little bit of an adrenaline junkie,” Compton said. “Mentally it’s so challenging to be able to grind and get up to do something terrifying but it’s the most amazing feeling and such a rush.”

