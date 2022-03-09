ESCONDIDO, Calif. – At 18, Escondido resident Lera Doederlein was one of the youngest members of Team USA competing for international glory in the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing.

The Classical Academy High School student has made her presence felt in her very first Paralympic Games. Billed as an up-and-comer on Team USA, Doederlein thus far has finished ninth in the sprint biathlon and middle-distance biathlon and 14th in the sprint cross-country event.

It could be the first in a long line of international competitions for Doederlein, who was born with a congenital condition impacting the body’s joints known as arthrogryposis.

At age 14, she made an unconventional choice — and the move changed her life forever.

“I did have legs and they worked well enough,” Doederlein told FOX 5 prior to the Paralympics, “but after multiple surgeries throughout my young life, the mobility and independence with walking wasn’t looking too great so my doctor recommended double-amputation.”

So, that’s what Doederlein did. Despite facing heavy skepticism, she said she was at the point where she knew she wanted to walk and that she needed to get to a place “where I could walk the way I wanted to.”

“I just took it one day at a time, one therapy session at a time and got to the point — I’m not necessarily a perfect walker — but I’m at the point where I’ve created opportunities for myself and a happy future for myself,” she said.

After nearly half a year of recovery, Doederlein found solace in sports. She picked up hand cycling, sled hockey and eventually skiing. Although she hasn’t been skiing for that long, she quickly found herself doing well in the sport and called the opportunity to compete in Beijing “pretty incredible.”

A Team USA article spotlighting Doederlein notes that she found some inspiration in teammate and decorated Paralympian Oksana Masters. Doederlein and Masters were two of the 15 women to earn spots on Team USA this time around, according to NBC Sports.

Win or lose, Doederlein said the sport gives her a sense of freedom. In the future, it very well could bring her a handful of medals, too.

“Feels like I’m flying,” she said. “The freedom that I get from skiing is surreal. It gives you that passion and fire to keep going. When I’m on the snow I feel total independence, no limits, and that you can do anything and it’s an amazing feeling.”

The 2022 Winter Paralympics come to a close on Sunday.