New book chronicles passionate fan’s quest to see 500 NFL games

SAN DIEGO – San Diegan Brian Gushue has seen more than 500 NFL games in person. So, he wrote a book about it.

“The Grass is Always Greener” chronicles the 56-year-old’s quest to see games in NFL stadiums across the United States.

Six years ago, FOX 5 met the retired journalist with cerebral palsy for the first time. He has now seen 559 games in person.

The Clairemont resident says football helped him with his self-esteem as a youngster and has now helped him re-connect with old friends and family as an adult.

He only goes to stadiums with natural grass because that’s how he thinks the game should be played. He says his favorite is Lambeau Field in Green Bay, where he saw his 500th game.

But now, he has a new objective.

“Wouldn’t it be something if I could say that I saw every NFL team play 25 games? So that’s my new goal.”

His pursuit of reaching that goal continued Sunday, when he traveled to Santa Clara to watch the San Francisco 49ers play the Houston Texans.