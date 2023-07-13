SAN DIEGO — Jerome Rufin’s love affair with golf started three months ago when a friend introduced him to the game. It was love at first swing.

“And it was like the first day I went to the range. I hit a good shot and then that night I was like, I’m going to devote my entire life to this,” says Rufin.

He was serious. Shortly after, the aspiring golfer traveled more than 2,000 miles from New York to San Diego to learn the game.

“Ninety-nine percent of people were just kind of baffled by the situation,” says Rufin.

The 28-year-old dreams of becoming a scratch golfer, someone who can finish any course at even par. In order to get that level, he needed a coach.

That’s when Chris Smeal came into the picture, a man who’s helped thousands of kids earn college scholarships through golf.

In recent years, he’s shied away from helping beginners, so Rufin had to convince him.

“Twenty minute conversation with him on the phone, when he first reached out to me. I liked his passion and what he was trying to do. I literally invited him to my house the next day,” says Smeal.

Rufin works remotely as a data analyst and uses those skills to promote his YouTube channel, where he chronicles every step of his golf journey He shows his subscribers that the work he’s putting in is paying off.

He says he hasn’t yet established a handicap, but has gotten par in a round.

“If I eventually get to scratch, anyone can hop into the channel and live in my shoes and ask the same questions I’m asking,” says Rufin.

It was a special moment when Rufin had an interaction with one of his online subscribers, who told him he almost gave up the game. Instead, Rufin encouraged him to keep on swinging.

The subscriber, a 60-year-old man, told Rufin he was going throw his clubs in the lake until he started watching his channel.

“I flew here from San Francisco and I’m staying here in San Diego for a week to get two lessons from Chris,” says Rufin. “He embraced me and he was kind of like tearing up. Me, I’m just thinking ‘I’m just trying to get better at golf.’ There’s like this residual aspect of it that I didn’t even realize what would happen.”

Rufin will continue inspiring people by playing the game he loves, one swing at a time.