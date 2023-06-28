SAN DIEGO — Four youth hockey players earned a roster spot on one of the most elite national teams in North America, the Western Selects.

They’re a team comprised of 16 of the best 10-year-old hockey players on the west Coast, with four of the 16 rooted right here in San Diego.

After winning the Boston Showdown and North American Hockey Classic, this traveling team earned a spot in the 33rd annual Edmonton Brick Tournament in Alberta, Canada on July 4th weekend.

Traveling All-Star teams from across North America make up the international tournament, with many players going on to play for major colleges and even the National Hockey League

