Local wheelchair skater joins Dew Tour

SAN DIEGO – A local wheelchair skater will be in the spotlight as he takes part in Dew Tour’s inaugural adaptive skateboarding/WCMX competition at the end of May.

Robert Thompkins, 39, became a wheelchair skater after breaking his back in a cliff diving accident in 2005. He has always wanted to skate and campaign for wheelchair accessibility and now he’ll get to take his message to another level at the extreme sports event.

“When I sit down and I think it over, I’m kind of in awe because it doesn’t seem like I’ve been skating very long and here we are,” Thompkins said.

While Thompkins’ mother Shauna Jacobs understands the risks that come with potential injuries, she just wants her son to enjoy it.

“I’m so excited for him,” Jacobs said. “I think the bottom line [is] that I convinced myself over time is that it’s excitement and it’s pride for him because if I were to bog it down with some anxiety, I’m going to take all the fun out of it.”

Thompkins will face some new challenges at the competition since it will not allow launch ramps, kickers, or flat rails he’d usually use for his setups. However, the San Diego native says he is looking forward to it.

“I’ve been looking at the course layout that the Dew Tour has provided on their website, just trying to come up with as many ideas as I can before I get there,” Thompkins said.

“I still have my older brother in there, in the back of my head with me and the last competition that I competed in, I got second place and that was for him,” Thompkins said. “So this one’s for my younger brother Charles. That’s what it’s all about for me, just throwing it out there and making my family proud.”

The competition is set for May 20th through the 23rd in Des Moines, Iowa. It is organized by the nonprofit organization, Adaptive Action Sports,

The event will be livestreamed on DewTour.com, Facebook Live, YouTube and other major platforms.