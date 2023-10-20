SAN DIEGO –Foilboarding is a relatively new surfing craze. It consists of a small but heavy surfboard attached to an electric motor.

Besides looking really cool, it’s Cameron Trickey’s key to raising $10,000 for the Local volunteer raises money for Southern California Special Olympics.

“Had this wild thing, every now and then I have these things that go off in my head,” said Trickey, a volunteer for the Special Olympics.

The Carlsbad resident concocted a plan to travel 35 miles in the ocean, alongside his friend Mike Stollmeyer, on Oct. 28 in hopes that the long journey would inspire people to help athletes with special needs.

“So we’re going to foil from Oceanside Harbor at about 7 o’clock in the morning and go along the coast with a boat’s support.,” Trickey explained. “And arrive at Mariner’s Cove, Mission Bay at about 10 to 10:30 a.m.”

The foilboard goes up to 30 miles an hour. Cameron says he won’t be going that fast — for good reason. He described to FOX 5 what it’s like being on a foilboard.

“When I first got on it, it felt like a mechanical bull trying to throw me off all the time,” said Trickey.

The 57-year-old doesn’t care how many times he falls ofh, his goal is to get people on board. He’s striving to bridge the gap between older and younger challenged athletes.

“A lot of these men and women are in their 30s and 4’s and 50s — most of them don’t drive,” said the volunteer. “Their parents are elderly, and it’s becoming and more and more difficult to care for them.”

The money raised will go towards travel and hotel expenses.

Trickey’s plan might seem out of the ordinary, but his personal experience has created a passion for athletes with special needs.

“Having a special needs boy myself also brings more attention to it. More appreciation and understanding of what kids and family and parents go through in life, and the challenges. It’s something the world knows, but they’re could be more focus and energy put into this community of beautiful people,” said Trickey.